Monrovia Teacher Arrested For Sex With 16-Year-Old Girl Taught at Canyon Oaks High School

Rancho Cucamonga Police Department reports on Nixle that:
"In April 2023, Chad Miller met the underage female victim on a social media application and corresponded with her over the past five months. Miller also met the victim in person and engaged in several illicit sexual acts with her.
"On September 6, 2023, Miller was arrested for PC 288.3(a) - Contact with a minor with the intent to commit sex offense; PC 289(h) - Sexual penetration with a minor; PC 287(h) - Oral copulation with a minor. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center. Miller's bail was set at $100,000 and his next court appreance is scheduled for September 8, 2023, in the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court.
"Miller is a teacher at Canyon Oaks High School in the city of Monrovia. Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If anyone has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, Detective Bureau. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com."
(Photo of Chad Robert Miller, 38, from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.)
- Brad Haugaard
