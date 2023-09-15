School Board May Appoint Interim Superintendent

The Monrovia School Board will meet in special closed session Wednesday with just two items on its agenda:
- Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release
- Appointment - Interim Superintendent
Although the individual referred to in item 1 is not specified, Superintendent Ryan Smith has been criticized on social media lately and his performance was recently evaluated by the school board. Also, the need to appoint an interim superintendent suggests that the current superintendent may not be in charge for much longer.
There will be an opportunity for public comment before the closed session, and a report on any action taken during the closed session when the board reconvenes in public. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
