Council Will Consider Bigger Christmas Tree In Library Park; More Money for Canyon Park; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Selecting a bigger tree in Library Park as the city's Christmas tree, and improve the tree lighting along Myrtle in Old Town. "Staff is recommending an alternative tree in Library Park to be lit and identified as the official Holiday Tree. The existing Deodar Cedar tree stretches 80-feet in the air and would be lit with well over 10,000 lights. In addition, a 4-foot tall starburst would top the tree and could be seen from blocks away. This new Holiday Tree would create a destination spot for visitors throughout the region to come to Old Town Monrovia for a holiday get together while taking in the holiday charm throughout Old Town and stopping to enjoy the festive Holiday Tree in Library Park." However, the existing tree will continue to be lit. The Council will consider hiring Innovative Light Designs to make it happen. Details.
~ Committing an additional $709,293 (and a contingency amount of $70,000) for restoration of Monrovia Canyon Park. The money would pay Pokrajac Corporation for construction and Merrell-Johnson Engineering for management. The work would be to repair a messed up trail section on the Bill Cull Trail, for the removal of debris, boulders, brush and dead trees at Check Dams 2 and 3, and to fortify sloped areas around Check Dams 1, 2 and 3. Details.
~ Declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
