A Moment in Monrovia History: Judge John Dustin Bicknell, Cofounder of Monrovia

John Dustin Bicknell was a Los Angeles attorney and judge, who owned a considerable property in Monrovia, including on Prospect where he built a small cottage. Unlike the other founders of Monrovia, he never built a large home. He also owned property northeast of Grand Ave. After his death, his widow or his daughter Mary Cates, built a large house at 411 Prospect and his daughter Edna Baggs built a large home northeast of Grand Avenue. Presumably both were built on his original land. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
