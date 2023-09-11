News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Moment in Monrovia History: Judge John Dustin Bicknell, Cofounder of Monrovia

John Dustin Bicknell was a Los Angeles attorney and judge, who owned a considerable property in Monrovia, including on Prospect where he built a small cottage. Unlike the other founders of Monrovia, he never built a large home. He also owned property northeast of Grand Ave. After his death, his widow or his daughter Mary Cates, built a large house at 411 Prospect and his daughter Edna Baggs built a large home northeast of Grand Avenue. Presumably both were built on his original land. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.

For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.

