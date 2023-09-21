Five New Eagle Scouts Honored at Scout Ceremony

On September 11 of this year, five Boy Scouts from Troop 66 were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at Look Cinema, and each received from Mayor Becky Shevlin the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication and community service. The five honorees were Willem Robert Aponno, Guillermo "Memo" Cordoba, Gabriel Nikolas Fierro, Degas Miguel Peters, and James Rangel Vierra. Each of these scouts performed a major community project.
Aponno helped expand the genealogical database of the Billion Graves Project by more than 15,000 genealogical records.
Cordoba completely rebuild benches at St. Anthony Parish Church.
Fierro's Project Flagbearer focuses on educating the community about flag etiquette and retirement procedures.
Peters' project was building community cat shelters for cats to be placed after trap, neuter, and release.
Vierra rehabilitated the Veteran’s Memorial in Monrovia Canyon Park.
- Brad Haugaard
