Monrovia Police: Person Defrauded of $87,000; Victim Locates Bike Thief; Ex-Girlfriend Chases Ex-Boyfriend, Crashes Into His Car; More ...

Attempt Grand Theft Auto
August 30 at 3:29 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Magnolia reported that his vehicle’s window was smashed and his vehicle ignition ripped out. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats
August 31 at 9:19 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Duarte came into the MPD Lobby to report that a former boyfriend known to carry weapons found out where she is currently living and proceeded to vandalize some of her property while also making threats via text message. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 31 at 3:21 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that her purse with all of its belongings were stolen out of her shopping cart while she was in the store. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 3:57 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Duarte and Alta Vista when they observed a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation the subject admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Vehicle Burglary
September 1 at 12:42 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that his car was burglarized while parked in a shopping center and property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 1 at 2:27 p.m., a retail store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft where jewelry was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 12:04 a.m. while patrolling the 100 block of W. Lime an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed that the driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 2 at 11:47 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Colorado and Primrose, one of the parties sustained injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 2 at 11:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Mountain regarding a mentally ill subject inside the building. Officers located the subject and were able to handcuff him. Once the officers attempted to put him in a patrol vehicle the subject kicked an officer. The subject was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
September 2 at 12:37 p.m., a business in the 800 block of W. Foothill requested officers remove a subject from the business. Officers arrived and located the subject who was unable to care for himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 2 at 2:33 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Colorado and Fifth. A motorcyclist was hit, lost control, and crashed into a fence. The motorcyclist was not injured. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
September 2 at 2:49 p.m., a vehicle reported stolen in La Puente was located in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
September 3 at 5:27 p.m., multiple callers in the 400 block of W. Lemon reported a woman acting erratically and battering neighbors. Officers arrived and where unable to locate the female subject. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 5:37 p.m., a victim staying at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report that his wife had become intoxicated and battered him. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that the wife was the primary aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 3 at 4:12 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Upon arrival officers observed the front door of the business forced open and the interior ransacked. The business owner responded to the location and could not immediately determine if any property was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 9:43 a.m., the victim came into the MPD lobby to report that her husband struck her on September 3. The victim had a visible mark on her chin. The suspect was contacted, arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 4 at 11:31 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 4 at 1:30 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Norumbega called to report that money was stolen from her and stole her niece’s purse. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 7:14 p.m., CHP called to report that they had conducted a traffic stop in the area of Live Oak and the 605 freeway on a suspect wanted for a warrant. Officer responded, arrested and took the subject into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 10:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of W. Evergreen regarding suspicious persons seen on security cameras loitering at the closed business. Officers arrived and contacted the suspects, one was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
September 5 at 1:36 a.m., a victim called in the 100 block of W. Duarte called to report that a known male subject had verbally assaulted him and his wife and threw a very large rock at the victim which made contact with the victim. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 5 at 3:47 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of E. Foothill called to report that his vehicle's catalytic converter had just been stolen. The suspect vehicle was described as a darker Toyota Camry. Officers conducted an area check and stopped a similar vehicle, but it was determined to be unrelated. Investigation continuing.
Commercial Burglary
September 5 at 6:13 a.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington advised that the glass to one of the doors was shattered. Officers arrived and cleared the interior. Surveillance video shows two male suspects breaking the window, going inside, using a power tool to open the safe and items were stolen from the safe. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 5 at 8:30 a.m., the reporting party called from the 100 block of N. Fifth and stated that sometime throughout the night, the catalytic converter to his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 5 at 9:09 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Huntington called to report that the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 5 at 10:11 am, a caller in the 200 block of E. Olive stated that sometime over the weekend, someone stole the catalytic converter to his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 5 at 10:19 a.m., a victim came into the MPD lobby to file a fraud report. The victim was defrauded approximately $87,000. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 5 at 1:36 p.m., a victim came into the MPD lobby to report that someone intercepted her check and fraudulently cashed it. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
September 5 at 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a robbery. The victim was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect approached him, pushed his head and stole his necklace. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 2:21 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report his electric bike stolen. Officers arrived and were unable to locate a suspect. Later that day, the victim called to report that he had located a suspect in possession of his bike. Officers arrived and located the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of W. Foothill regarding a possible domestic violence. Officers arrived and contacted a female subject who claimed her husband was mentally unstable and she was just trying to calm him down. The husband stated she struck him with a stand and showed officers videos. An investigation revealed the wife was the primary aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 2:14 p.m., officers were in the 800 block of W. Duarte when they witnessed a vehicle chasing another vehicle and colliding into it several times. Officers stopped both vehicles. Further investigation revealed an ex-girlfriend was chasing her ex-boyfriend and collided into his vehicle. The male subject complained of pain and was treated by paramedics. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
September 6 at 1:24 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that they had video surveillance of a subject stealing a $400 in tools. The subject was no longer in the store. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 6 at 2:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of California and Duarte regarding an injury traffic collision. A vehicle failed to stop at a red light and collided into a vehicle with three occupants. All occupants were transported to a hospital for treatment. The vehicle at fault was issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 6 at 5:55 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Foothill. A party complained of pain and were treated at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 6 at 5:57 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. An investigation revealed the driver did not see the pedestrian walking and struck her. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Vandalism / Assault
September 6 at 9:19 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male suspect entered a business and started throwing and breaking items. The suspect also punched an employee as he walked out of the store. Officers with the assistance of the police helicopter searched the area, but were unable to locate a suspect. This investigation is continuing.
