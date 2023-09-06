Monrovia Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of 'Inappropriate Contact With a Minor'

Following is a statement from School Superintendent Ryan D. Smith regarding the arrest of a Monrovia Unified teacher.
Dear Monrovia Unified School District Families:
This morning, law enforcement officials notified the district that Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park Independent Study School teacher Chad Miller was arrested at approximately 7:30 am by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on suspicion of making inappropriate contact with a minor with the intent of committing a sex crime and sexual contact with a minor.
Law enforcement has informed us that the minor allegedly involved is not a Monrovia Unified School District student. However, the District is, and shall continue to, cooperate fully with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's investigation. The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and is not allowed on a school campus at this time.
We strongly encourage anyone with any information that might be helpful to the detectives to please contact them at 909-477-2893.
Learning that an adult trusted to work with children may have violated an important trust is unsettling. To support our school community, the District's crisis response team is available to support any students, families, or staff that is in need.
Sincerely,
Ryan D. Smith, Ed.D.
Superintendent
