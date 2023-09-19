Mike the Beaming Boxer - Like a Kid in a Candy Store

Who can resist Mike's smile?! Not us! This four-year-old boxer beams from ear to ear whenever he gets visitors, and his tail wags non-stop when he gets pets.
Mike was so shy when he first arrived at the shelter that he would even hide in the back of his kennel. Now we're getting to see his true personality, and he is FUN. He loves going to the training yard and exploring. He adores toys and games and bounces from one toy to another like a kid in a candy store. All traces of shyness seem to be behind him, and his bubbly personality is on full display.
He also is quite cuddly when he settles down. He curls up close for pets and will put his big head in your lap for more. Mike is also very clever- he loves to show off all his tricks whenever he sees a treat.
Mike is just so excited to meet everyone he can't help but smile!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
