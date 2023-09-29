Art in the Park Saturday, Oct. 7: Displays by 50 Fine Artists, Chalk Artists, Music and Children's Activities

The Monrovia Association of Fine Arts (MAFA) will host the 61st Annual Art in the Park Show and Chalkfest on October 7 at Library Park. The event will showcase over 50 fine artists from Southern California, including both adults and students, along with 11 prize-winning chalk artists. There will be a diverse range of art forms, including paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, digital arts, pottery, woodworking, and chalk art. A silent auction will support MAFA's art education initiatives, and the event will feature live music, food trucks, kids' art activities. Admission is free.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment