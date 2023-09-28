Monrovia Police: Assault With Coffee; Daughter Dies From Overdose; License Plates and Catalytic Converters Stolen; Woman Lights Fire, Punches Cop; Etc.

Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 2:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block S. Myrtle, when she located a male subject who appeared to need assistance walking. When she contacted the subject, she discovered he was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
September 21 at 09:35 a.m., a mother came into the police station to report her sons backpack was stolen the day before between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. He had placed his backpack in the locker room while he went to football practice. When he returned, the backpack was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 21 at 12:09 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Linwood reported that the catalytic converters from two of vehicles were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Accident
September 21 at 1:11 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Evergreen. The parties were treated at the scene by MFD.
Overdose
September 21 at 3:12 p.m., caller reported a male subject in the 900 block of W. Duarte was sleeping on the ground and he was not waking up. Officers arrived and determined the subject was overdosing on narcotics. Officers administered narcan and the male subject was revived. Paramedics arrived and he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.
Runaway Juvenile
September 21 at 3:15 p.m., a female juvenile was reported as a runaway from the 100 block of N. Ivy. This investigation is continuing.
Assault / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 6:45 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject threw coffee at her. Officers arrived and located the female subject. The victim positively identified the female subject, but did not desire prosecution. A computer check revealed the female subject was in violation of parole. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Theft
September 22 at 8:15 a.m., a vehicle theft was reported in a parking lot in the 300 block of E. Foothill. The victim parked her vehicle and when she returned she realized her vehicle had been broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 22 at 10:42 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that the catalytic converter from their vehicle was stolen while parked in the 500 block of Bradbury. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 2:53 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that a male subject walked into a business, took an item, and left without paying. Officers arrived and located the male subject and recovered the stolen item. The caller positively identified the suspect. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Fraud
September 22 at 3:53 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that he had been scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 22 at 4:46 p.m., a victim reported that he parked his vehicle in the 100 block of W. Huntington. When he returned to his vehicle, his window was shattered and property was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 7:35 p.m., an officer working on a DUI patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Myrtle and Longden. A computer check revealed that the driver was a wanted fugitive. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Vehicle Burglary
September 22 at 9:52 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Primrose called to report suspicious subjects who looked like they were breaking into vehicles. Offices arrived and confirmed that a crime had occurred. The suspects were gone prior to officer’s arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 11:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Foothill regarding a possible drunk driver who exited his vehicle stumbling. Officers arrived and located the driver. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto
September 22 at 10:55 p.m., a caller in the area of Monterey and Chestnut called to report a group of juveniles attempting to steal a vehicle. The suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 12:07 a.m., a new reporting party called to report the same juveniles from the previous call, had returned to the same vehicle and were once again attempting to steal it. Officers arrived and officers gave pursuit, eventually detaining four juvenile suspects. The juvenile suspects were positively identified by the caller. Three juvenile suspects were released to parents with citations. A records check of the fourth juvenile suspect revealed he was on probation for vehicle theft and was taken into custody.
Attempt Petty Theft
September 24 at 8:21 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male and female subject were attempting to conceal store items in their clothing. Officers arrived and spoke with store management, who requested officers contact the subjects and ask them to leave. Officers contacted the two inside the store. The items were returned to the store and were issued a no trespassing notice. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
September 25 at 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary alarm in the 300 block of Huntington. The officer arrived and saw the front glass doors were forced open. While searching the inside, officers saw the steel office door had been forced open. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose / Death Report
September 25 at 6:39 a.m., a parent in the 300 block of E. Palm reported that their daughter overdosed and was unresponsive. MPD and MFD responded and deployed lifesaving measures. Unfortunately, the subject had been deceased for a few hours. The coroner's office was notified.
Stolen License Plate
September 25 at 10:19 a.m., a caller in the 1400 block of Alamitas reported her license plate was stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 25 at 12:11 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported his credit cards were stolen from his mailbox and were being fraudulently used. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plate
September 25 at 1:52 p.m., a caller in the 1400 block of Monterey reported their license plate was stolen from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft / Vandalism
September 25 at 2:41 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported their community mailbox was pried open and mail was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 25 at 4:20 p.m., a three vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Royal Oaks. One party complained of pain and was treated at the scene by MFD.
Battery on Officer Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 25 at 9:37 p.m., a passerby witnessed an adult female subject setting debris on fire in the area of Myrtle and California. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was next to burnt trash. When an officer attempted to search the female, she abruptly punched him on the face, causing him an injury. The suspect was positively identified by the witness. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
September 26 at 2:59 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fano reported someone had broken her vehicle's fuel door. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 26 at 3:29 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported male and female subjects stole merchandise. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 7:07 p.m., a caller from a business 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a female adult left the store with merchandise she did not pay for. Officers responded and located the female. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the store. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
September 27 at 7:34 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported sometime overnight, his vehicle (left unlocked) was ransacked and property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 27 at 4:20 p.m., an employee from a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that a suspect used a fraudulent credit card to rent a room. Officers arrived but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
September 27 at 5:09 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Palm reported subjects possibly using drugs in a parking lot. Officers arrived and located the subject. It was determined one of the subjects was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
September 27 at 5:54 p.m., a business owner in the 900 block of S. Myrtle reported his money bag was stolen from his office. This investigation is continuing.
