Dinner at Popeyes
Dinner at Popeyes, near the corner of Huntington and Magnolia. Got the three piece chicken combo with coleslaw and a drink for $11.99. Nice fast food with some different dipping sauces. I got Blackened Ranch.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/13/2023
