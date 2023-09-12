Monrovia School Board to Consider Employee 'Discipline/Dismissal/Release'

The Monrovia School Board will meet in special closed session tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss, "Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release." There will be an opportunity for public comment before the board goes into closed session, and the agenda says there will be a public report following the closed session. Details. This follows a Monday night meeting to evaluate school Superintendent, Ryan Smith. The board will then hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
