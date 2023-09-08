School Board to Evaluate Superintendent; Consider Paying Company to Get Rid of Furniture; Redesign Santa Fe Middle School; Etc.

At Wednesday's regular meeting (agenda here) the board will...
~ Consider paying $56,135 to Furniture Reuse Solutions to remove obsolete furniture at Monroe (details) and and Plymouth (details) elementary schools . Why not sell it the furniture? Because, "District staff, in consultation with legal counsel, has determined that the Furniture is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging for a sale of the Furniture because the Furniture is outdated, does not have a wide market of potentially interested parties, and the cost necessary to collect and prepare the Furniture for a sale would likely be higher than any payment the District would receive" (details).
~ Consider paying Learner-Centered for Collaborative $60,000 to work with the school district to "redesign Santa Fe Middle School, with a focus on attracting and retaining students." Details.
~ Consider approving a deal with Citrus College allowing Monrovia High students to earn college credit. Details.
~ Consider naming September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (here) and Hispanic Heritage Month (here)
- Brad Haugaard
