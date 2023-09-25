A Moment in Monrovia History: Kirkenschlager's Tonsorial Parlor, Around 1896

620 S Myrtle, which became the Gem City Barber shop, Henry Kirkenschlager, proprietor. "Nearly five years ago Henry Kirkenschlager came to Monrovia from Kansas, to join the large colony here from that state. Shortly after arrival he opened a first-class tonsorial parlor and bath-rooms, and ever since has been enjoying a most liberal patronage. Kirk's tonsorial parlor is at the corner of Lemon and Myrtle avenues. He also has bath rooms in connection with his shop, and in addition conducts the agency of the Anchor Laundry of Los Angeles." Monrovia Messenger Souvenir Edition 1897. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
