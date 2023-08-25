News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Call for Artists to Submit Christmas Ornament Designs

Monrovia is accepting designs for its second annual Art in Public Places Tree Ornament Contest. Artists may submit a design that will be transferred to a three-inch diameter ceramic ornament. The theme is A Merry Monrovia. The selected artist will receive $500 and have his or her name listed on the back of the ornament. Ornaments will be sold on Monrovia’s Online Store. Proceeds will support Monrovia’s Art in Public Places programs. Entries must be submitted by  6 p.m., September 28, 2023.

Design Requirements

  • Reflect the theme, A Merry Monrovia
  • Can be either be black and white or color
  • Needs to include “Monrovia”
  • Submitted in a PNG format (minimum 300 PSI)
  • Be family friendly

Submission Requirements

  • Open to artists of all ages
  • Email complete application and image to Kerri Zessau at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
  • Email subject line must read “2023 ORNAMENT CONTEST”
  • Artist may submit up to two designs 
  • Incomplete applications, or applications received after the due date, will be disqualified

Design Selection

  • The Art in Public Places Committee will select the design
  • Designs will be evaluated on capturing the spirit of the theme, artistic excellence, innovation and originality

To receive the Contest Application in PDF format, email christine@monroviafinearts.org.\

