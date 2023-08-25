Call for Artists to Submit Christmas Ornament Designs

Design Requirements
- Reflect the theme, A Merry Monrovia
- Can be either be black and white or color
- Needs to include “Monrovia”
- Submitted in a PNG format (minimum 300 PSI)
- Be family friendly
Submission Requirements
- Open to artists of all ages
- Email complete application and image to Kerri Zessau at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Email subject line must read “2023 ORNAMENT CONTEST”
- Artist may submit up to two designs
- Incomplete applications, or applications received after the due date, will be disqualified
Design Selection
- The Art in Public Places Committee will select the design
- Designs will be evaluated on capturing the spirit of the theme, artistic excellence, innovation and originality
To receive the Contest Application in PDF format, email christine@monroviafinearts.org.\
- Brad Haugaard
