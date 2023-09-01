News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council to Consider Temporary Location for Community Center During Renovation


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Negotiating to lease the one-story building at 324-328 South Myrtle, on the east side of the street, as a temporary Community Center during the 24 months it is expected to take to renovate the existing Community Center. Details.

~ Proclaiming September as National Suicide Prevention Month (details), and  September 10-26 as National Patriotism Week (details).

~ Also, there will be a 5 p.m. meeting to discuss, the "State of the City’s Finances: Past, Present, and Future." Details

Brad Haugaard

