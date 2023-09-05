Sweet and Calm Lilac is a Model Citzen

Gentle Lilac is ready to become someone’s BFF. Lilac is a four-year-old pit bull mix who is as sweet as they come! She has a calm energy and likes to take it easy.
Lilac has been out for a number of outings, and she has been a model citizen. She has represented the shelter at a mobile event where she met tons of people and showed off her training. She’s also been on a field trip and had a wonderful time- nothing seems to faze this sweet girl.
Lilac the social butterfly is always excited to meet people to get pets, and she likes it even more when they want to give her a belly rub. She is a world-class snuggler and is very happy to let you give her attention until she blissfully falls asleep.
Lilac and all other animals at Pasadena Humane can be adopted at no charge on Saturday, September 16th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the shelter’s Free Adoption Day!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
