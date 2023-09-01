Police Department Honors Outstanding Officers

Monrovia Police Department celebrated outstanding officers at its annual recognition ceremony. During the event, Chief Alan Sanvictores bestowed the prestigious Medal of Merit upon Sergeant Adam Villalobos and Officer Grace Aparicio.
Villalobos demonstrated courage when responding to a call in Arcadia, where an Arcadia Police Officer was shot. He secured the area and ensured the safety of trapped civilians, including grandparents and a 4-month-old child.
Aparicio displayed bravery when she responded to an attempted suicide on the Metro Line train tracks. Despite the man's attempting to flee, and engaging in a physical altercation, Aparicio pursued and helped subdue him until additional officers arrived. She also facilitated his transportation for care, ultimately saving a life.
Sanvictores also recognized with Distinguished Service Medals, Officer Grace Aparicio, Community Service Officer Evelyn Ruedas, Police Service Representative Lucy Liou, Dispatcher Anne Viramontes, and Chaplain Terrence Brown.
- Brad Haugaard
