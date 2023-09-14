News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Naked Prowler on Narcotics; Truck Tailgate Stolen; Man Kicks Door, Then Kicks Woman; Man Refuses to Leave Business Restroom; Elder Assaults Elder; Etc.
Vandalism
September 7 at 7:19 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Los Angeles called to report graffiti in an alleyway. Graffiti removal was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 7 at 10:22 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of S. Ivy called to report a check he placed in the mail was stolen and deposited into a different person's account. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 7 at 1:58 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle called to report the tailgate from his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 7 at 3:02 p.m., a victim and her husband were walking in the 200 block of W. Scenic when they were approached by two suspects asking for directions. At some point, the suspects switched out a piece of jewelry with the victim and left. The victim did not notice until later. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
September 7 at 3:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a suspect stolen drill. Officers arrived and detained the suspect nearby. The stolen property was recovered. The suspect was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Theft
September 7 at 4:04 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Ridgeside reported that a headlight from their vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 1:58 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of E. Foothill when he saw a male adult on a bicycle commit a traffic code violation. He stopped the bicyclist and found that the bicyclist was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Fight in Progress
September 8 at 6:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding two female juveniles fighting. When officers arrived the involved females and other juvenile subjects fled the scene. No victims were located during the investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Collision / Fire
September 8 at 7:35 p.m., a vehicle collision where the vehicle was on fire after colliding with parked cars and a tree. The burn victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The Arcadia PD Major Accident Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation. One of the occupant passed at the hospital.
Domestic Battery / Robbery
September 8 at 11:16 p.m., a guest of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male adult subject, who she previously dated, just kicked open her hotel door. The male adult subject kicked her, stole her car keys, and left the scene. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 10:43 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Duarte. Upon arrival officers noticed that the driver who caused the collision displayed signs of intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and the investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication
September 9 at 11:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject passed out inside a parked vehicle. Upon the officers’ arrival, a subject inside the parked vehicle was contacted and determined to be intoxicated. The subject was unable to care for himself and was arrested. He was transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 4:08 p.m., a caller from a business in the 700 block of S. Shamrock reported a subject entered the establishment and began yelling and screaming. Officers arrived and contacted the individual. He had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
September 10 at 6:31 p.m., an employee from a coffee shop in the 800 block of W. Huntington reported a male adult was in front of their store behaving strangely. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject and found he was suicidal. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
September 10 at 6:38 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower reported a suspicious vehicle. A computer check determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Officers arrived and recovered the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 10:58 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a female adult subject was loitering on their property and was refusing to leave when she was asked to. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Prowling / Battery on an Officer – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 5:03 a.m., a resident at an apartment building in the 1600 block of S. Primrose reported a male adult, who was not a resident, was prowling on the property and looking into her apartment window. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was completely naked and appeared to be on narcotics. The subject punched an officer in the face, subject was arrested. MFD responded and transported the subject to a hospital for treatment.
Suspicious Person
September 11 at 5:40 a.m., the reporting party reported seeing a male adult in the 400 block of E. Huntington who appeared to be rummaging through a large delivery/pickup box and loading items into a backpack. Officers were not able to locate the subject, however, they were able to determine that the box was not burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 7:30 a.m., a male adult locked himself in the bathroom of a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington and refused to leave. Officers arrived and ordered the subject to leave the business. The subject refused and was detained by officers. The business owners placed the subject under private persons arrest for trespassing. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Theft
September 11 at 10:44 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. Officers arrived and searched the area, but the suspect had already fled. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 11 at 11:09 a.m., a caller reported a theft from their business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived, but the suspects had already fled with the merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 12:41 p.m., a caller asked for a welfare check on a male adult who was walking into traffic in the area of Alta Vista and Walnut. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Battery
September 12 at 12:46 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that she was a victim of domestic violence. She stated that her live-in boyfriend battered her after a verbal altercation regarding his ex-girlfriend. Officers went to the residents, but the boyfriend was not there. This investigation is continuing.
Reckless Driving – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 7:58 a.m., an officer observed a motorist commit several traffic violations that were a danger to the public and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
September 12 at 8:19 a.m., a caller reported an elderly resident assaulted another elderly resident in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. The subject was deemed a danger to others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 11:28 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect nearby. The property was returned to the business. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Structure Fire
September 12 at 11:34 a.m., a caller from the 300 block of California reported seeing flames and smoke coming from a house. Officers arrived and saw flames coming from the windows. MFD arrived and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
Mail Theft
September 13 at 12:12 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Norumbega reported her mail had been stolen the evening prior. She provided the investigating officer with suspect vehicle information. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 13 at 2:27 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of S. Sunset. An investigation revealed that the driver was experiencing a medical emergency and collided into parked vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 4:49 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Lime when the officer observed a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A computer check of the driver revealed she had outstanding warrants. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 9/14/2023
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment