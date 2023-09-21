Monrovia Police: Ex Returns Uninvited, Gets Arrested; Thief Abandons Truck When Law Gets Too Close; Woman Bonked on Head as Men Fight in Bar; Etc.

Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 12:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Primrose and Olive when she saw a motorist commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop was conducted and when the officer approached the vehicle, the officer suspected that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. A field investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto Recovered
September 14 at 3:37 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lemon was inside his house when he heard his truck outside starting. He went out and saw someone had just stolen his vehicle. Officers saw the truck traveling at a high rate of speed. They attempted to catch up to the stolen truck, but were unsuccessful. It was last seen passing Clark in the city of El Monte. The El Monte Police Department was notified, and they located the truck unoccupied. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 6:11 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Tenth called to report that his ex-boyfriend was at his property and he wanted the subject to leave. Officers spoke with the subject and the subject left. Several hours later the subject returned, despite the trespass warning. Officers arrived, arrested and took the subject into custody.
Wanted Person / Drug Offenses – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 7:58 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when she saw a subject she recognized from prior contacts. She had knowledge that the subject was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The officer detained the subject and a computer search confirmed that he was a wanted person. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 15 at 9:17 a.m., a victim in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista called to report that someone went into her unlocked vehicle during the night and stole jewelry, shoes, and bags. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
September 15 at 9:21 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported that he parked his vehicle on the street and when he came out the next morning his vehicle was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 16 at 11:00 a.m., a victim in a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called to report that when he walked into the gas station someone went into his vehicle and took money.
Grand Theft Auto
September 15 at 11:01 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Royal Oaks called to report that his work truck had been stolen from the street. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
September 17 at 6:39 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fano called to report hearing what sounded like a domestic dispute in the adjacent apartment complex. Officers arrived located a female victim who stated that her boyfriend had battered her. He was gone by the time officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
September 17 at 7:40 p.m., a call was received of a person unconscious in a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle Ave. Officers responded and located a person who was so intoxicated he presented a danger to himself. He was arrested, housed for sobering, and later released on citation.
Grand Theft Auto
September 18 at 2:25 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of E. Olive called to report that a group of unknown suspects had just stolen his motorcycle off the street. Officers arrived, but the suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 7:15 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Montana reported a male adult who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication
September 19 at 8:25 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Encino reported hearing a female outside yelling profanities. Officers arrived and located the female adult. She was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for her own safety. No one was around who could care for her, so she was arrested. After sobering she was released and waited in our lobby for an Uber. She did not know how she ended up in Monrovia, but she thought she may have left her car at BJ's in Arcadia and walked to Monrovia.
Fight
September 19 at 9:32 p.m., employees from a bar in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a male subject fighting with another male and chairs were being thrown. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving and could not be located. Prior to leaving it was discovered he hit a female patron with a chair over her head, but she refused medical attention. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 9:39 p.m., a caller reported seeing a suspicious male adult loitering in front of a building in the 800 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and located the male who was found to be sleeping in front of the front doors of the building. He was contacted and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
September 20 at 5:31 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Heliotrope reported the catalytic converter from his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 20 at 6:24 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Lime reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
