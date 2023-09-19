Flint Fertig Reportedly Interim Monrovia Schools Superintendent

On her Monrovia Messenger Facebook page
, Gayle Montgomery says that "two knowledgeable sources" have told her that Flint Fertig has been named as interim Superintendent of Monrovia School District, replacing Ryan D. Smith. The district website
, however, still lists Smith as superintendent.
Fertig is in charge of Alternative Education, including Canyon Oaks High School, Mountain Park School, and Monrovia Community Adult School.
I did an article about Fertig years ago and was highly impressed by him. You can see it here.
- Brad Haugaard
So we're now posting stuff based on what we see on people's facebook posts not waiting for official word to come down from the District? Odd, That there hasn't been any type of release from MUSD.ReplyDelete
I'm just a taxpayer and voter, but it seems odd to me that the board/district isn't putting out some kind of announcement before everyone in the community has heard it elsewhere. Get ahead of the narrative, or whatever.ReplyDelete