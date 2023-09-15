High School Student Fixes Up Ranger Station; Meeting About New Park; Cornhole Competition; Plant Native Plants; Book Drive for Prisoners; Beer, Wine, Music; Golden Plate Awards

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ High school student and eagle scout, Stefin Bank, and Boy Scout Troop 66 of Monrovia, raised funds to renovate the Ranger Station at Monrovia Canyon Park. The project was completed on September 3, 2013. The video above tells the story.
~ The Monrovia Community Services Department will hold a meeting on Saturday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at the new park location (1111 Encino Ave). There will be an overview of the park and information about how to submit a park name or theme. Recommend a name for the park here by Sept. 28.
~ The Kiwanis Club of Monrovia will hold its 3rd Annual Kiwanis Cornhole Competition this Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 8:00 p.m. at 212 W. Foothill Blvd. Details.
~ Help plant native plants and fix school gardens at local school and community gardens this Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by Food ED. All ages and abilities welcome. Register here.
~ The Monrovia Historical Museum is participating in a book drive to benefit the LA County Jail Library. Bring used paperback books to the Museum (742 E Lemon Ave.) this Sunday, Sept. 17, or Thursday, Sept. 21.
~ The Chamber of Commerce will hold its 8th Annual Beer, Wine, and Music Festival Saturday, Sept. 23 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Library Park. Live music and food trucks. Tickets are $40 presale and $50 at the door. For those 21 and older. Details
~ Foothill Unity Center will hold its 2023 Golden Plate Awards Gala on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, from 6 - 8:30 p.m., at The Noor (300 E. Colorado Blvd. #200, Pasadena). For more information contact the Foothill Unity Center at info@foothillunitycenter.org.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment