Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Saturday

Monrovia Public Library will host a celebration of Hispanic heritage from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, at Library Park. There will be a variety of activities including a folclórico dance, performance tile painting, paper bag painting, making worry dolls, a Guatemalan tradition where tiny handmade dolls given to children to share their worries with and then hide under their pillow before going to sleep at night. More about Hispanic heritage in Monrovia here.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment