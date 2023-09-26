Shadow Likes Eveybody - Handsome Too!

Shadow is not only super handsome, he's also such a good boy! He is an energetic and outgoing lab mix who is about 3 years old.
Shadow has become quite a favorite of the volunteers at Pasadena Humane. He’s gone on some field trips and even had an overnight stay with a foster family. He has spent time with other dogs and kids- he seems to like everyone he meets!
He also appears to be housetrained, and he knows some tricks. He’ll happily sit or give you a paw for a treat. He loves treats, so additional training will be a breeze!
Shadow definitely wants to be someone’s shadow. He follows you around with a happy grin on his face until you acknowledge his presence and remind him that he’s a good boy.
Shadow is ready for his forever home- maybe with you?
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
- Brad Haugaard
