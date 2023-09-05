News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
A Samson Bear Honoring Former City Historian Steve Baker Will Be Unveiled Sept. 14
A new bear statue, honoring former City Historian Steve Baker, will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the southeast corner of Foothill and Myrtle. RSVP at
monroviacc.com/events
.
- Brad Haugaard
