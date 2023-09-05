News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

A Samson Bear Honoring Former City Historian Steve Baker Will Be Unveiled Sept. 14

A new bear statue, honoring former City Historian Steve Baker, will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the southeast corner of Foothill and Myrtle. RSVP at monroviacc.com/events.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)