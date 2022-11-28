Sweet Hannah Belle Recovered From Fracture, Ready for Her Forever Home

Sweet Hannah Belle arrived at Pasadena Humane a few weeks ago and was clearly in distress. She was suffering from a traumatic injury and was in considerable pain. Our health team discovered that poor Hannah had a fractured pelvis and immediately got to work to put her on the road to recovery.
Hannah Belle has been on strict bed rest while she recuperates, and now she’s ready to find her forever home. She has shown everyone here how friendly and outgoing she is by rubbing up on everyone who comes close, and her purring is non-stop!
Hannah is expected to fully recover, but it is recommended that she keep her exercising to a minimum for a while. She still has a slight limp, but that’s not going to stop this lovely lady from seizing the day, or at least seizing your heart when she shows you what an affectionate girl she is!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
