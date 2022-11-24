Monrovia Police: Drunks and Drugs; Shoplifting; Rocks Trough Windows; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 291 service events, resulting in 54 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 2:37 a.m., a witness in the 100 block of E. Central reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. Officers arrived and contacted the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
November 17 at 7:37 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of N. Ivy reported a family member was acting strange. Officers arrived and determined the male was a danger to himself and was placed on a mental evaluation hold. He was transported to a nearby facility for treatment.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 12:43 a.m., an officer saw a subject in a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle after hours. The subject was detained and found to be in possession of drugs. The subject was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 1:07 a.m., while on patrol officers saw a subject in the 600 block of S. Myrtle who could not care for himself. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 2:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject shoplifting. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. A computer check of the suspect revealed multiple warrants. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 4:35 p.m., an officer witnessed a motorcycle traveling southbound on Peck and observed a vehicle code violation. The driver was contacted and a computer check determined the motorcycle was stolen. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 18 at 6:50 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the 800 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain, but did not have any visible injuries. The Monrovia Fire Department responded. The party found to be at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 1:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Palm reported she was in an argument with her boyfriend and needed the police to help her. When officers arrived they found the male subject heavily intoxicated and it was discovered that he had pushed the female in an attempt to take her cellphone away from her. The female caller did not have any injuries and did not need paramedics. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 2:51 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of 300 S. Myrtle, when they saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed before stopping. Officers made contact with the driver who was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 7:17 p.m., a caller reported a person loitering on private property in the 600 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and located a subject who had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 8:25 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist near Alta Vista and Huntington. The rider was found to be in possession of narcotics and was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 9:03 p.m., a caller reported a disturbance in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located a male subject too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
November 19 at 9:30 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Walnut reported her husband and father in-law were in a fight. Officers arrived and spoke to both parties involved. Neither party wanted to prosecute for battery and signed a refusal forms. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 20 at 5:30 a.m., an alarm company called to report an activation at a business in the 200 block of Kruse. Officers arrived and found an open door to the business. Officers determined the door was pried open and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 1:57 a.m., an officer contacted a subject in a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle for being in the park after hours. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a pipe used for smoking controlled substances. He was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Attempted Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 3:36 a.m., a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth called to report a subject was attempting to use a credit card not belonging to him. The subject fled and was detained in a nearby parking lot. A search of the subject revealed the access card and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 5:14 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a subject was in the parking lot and appeared drunk. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed a warrant for his arrest. The subject was too drunk to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Receiving Stolen Property / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 9:36 p.m., officers responded to a storage complex in the 100 block of E. Lime regarding three subjects loitering inside the property. Officers confirmed one of the subjects was renting a space, but was recently evicted and should not be on the property. While officers were searching the vehicle they located drugs. Officers also found stolen credit cards and an identification. One of the suspects was in possession of a credit card receipts with the victim's name. All three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
November 22 at 9:32 a.m., the owner of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report a male suspect came into the store and stole merchandise before fleeing. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Trespass – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 9:34 a.m., the manager of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a known male subject who has been in the location numerous times was there again. The male suspect took items and left the location. He was stopped a short distance away. He was identified by the manager and placed under arrest for shoplifting and trespassing. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
November 22 at 1:47 p.m., a homeowner in the 900 block of Ocean View called to report someone threw rocks through her front window, shattering it. Officers arrived and searched the residence but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 22 at 3:28 p.m., the victim reported his personal vehicle had been broken into while parked in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. Two windows were shattered and items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
