Registration for Holiday Home Decorating Contest Open

If you'd like to participate in the Holiday Home Decorating Contest you must register by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 5. The contest is free and open to Monrovia residents only. Judging will be December 12-14. Winners will be announced on December 16, and be recognized at the December 20 City Council Meeting.
Categories
- Best Still Display
- Best Outdoor Display
- Most Effective Use of Lighting - outdoor
- Best Neighborhood Effort
- Santa's Workshop Award - Best homemade decorations
- Holiday Spirit Award - Most festive
- Judges Award
- Children's Choice Award - Best display that depicts a youthful theme
For questions contact Recreation Supervisor Tiffany Peterson at 256-8246.
Registration: t.ly/nGYzu
- Brad Haugaard
