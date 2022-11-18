News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Registration for Holiday Home Decorating Contest Open


If you'd like to participate in the Holiday Home Decorating Contest you must register by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 5. The contest is free and open to Monrovia residents only. Judging will be December 12-14. Winners will be announced on December 16, and be recognized at the December 20 City Council Meeting.

Categories

  • Best Still Display
  • Best Outdoor Display
  • Most Effective Use of Lighting - outdoor
  • Best Neighborhood Effort
  • Santa's Workshop Award - Best homemade decorations
  • Holiday Spirit Award - Most festive
  • Judges Award
  • Children's Choice Award - Best display that depicts a youthful theme

For questions contact Recreation Supervisor Tiffany Peterson at 256-8246.

Registration: t.ly/nGYzu

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)