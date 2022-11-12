City Historian's Houses to Become Bed and Breakfast

The Monrovia firm, Saxony Design Build (https://www.saxonydesignbuild.com/), which specializes in historic restoration, plans to refurbish the two historic homes owned by former City Historian Steve Baker, and turn them in to a bed and breakfast.h
During a tour of the two homes, which are side-by-side on the east side of Ivy just south of City Hall, Saxony representative Joshua Cain said “everything will be authentic” to the old style, that the B&B would have 11 guest rooms in the two buildings and a small bungalow that will replace the modern garage, a dining area for special events, an area in front of the north building (the Blair House) for small weddings, and - city permitting - a small coffee shop on the south side of the south building.
He said the “breakfast” part of the bed-and-breakfast may be a voucher to various restaurants in Old Town. Cain said they plan to complete the project by the end of next year.
Monrovia Historic Preservation Group President Jim Wigdon said because of Saxony’s reputation for quality historic restorations, they are the “perfect ones to take over restoration of Steve’s homes.”
- Brad Haugaard
