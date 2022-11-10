Monrovia Police: Lots of Alcohol or Drug Incidents; Man Breaks Windows, Steals Cash in Register; Multiple Shots Fired on Peck Road; Etc.

Municipal Code Violations – Suspects Arrested
November 2 at 1:35 a.m., while on patrol an officer saw three subjects in a park in the 600 block of S. Shamrock after hours. The subjects were arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Vandalism
November 3 at 9:00 a.m., a vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Hurstview. The caller reported a home window was broken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 1:08 p.m., an officer saw a suspect acting suspicious near a train platform in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. Officers detained the suspect and determined the suspect had a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 4:16 p.m., officers responded to a family disturbance in the 200 block of W. Cherry. Officers contacted the suspect and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
November 3 at 9:56 p.m., a caller reported she had parked her vehicle in the 700 block of Genoa. Several hours later she returned to her vehicle and saw that someone had scratched it. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 11:47 p.m., an officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Primrose and Maple and pulled the vehicle over. The driver displayed signs of intoxication and a DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department.
Domestic Violence
November 4 at 9:10 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Cherry reported her ex-boyfriend arrived at her home to retrieve personal belongings. They started arguing and he hit her causing an injury. The suspect fled the scene. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 4 at 9:49 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Ivy and Chestnut. Officers arrived and found no one was injured. The driver found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 10:32 p.m., employees of a coffee shop in the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject was on their property, passed out and heavily intoxicated. Officers arrived and determined she was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 12:14 a.m., while on patrol in the area of Colorado and Magnolia an officer saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The officer stopped the motorist and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and determined that a couple had been arguing while driving. The argument escalated and the female punched the male subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 12:12 a.m., while on patrol in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen an officer saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The officer stopped the motorist and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department.
Warrant Arrests – Suspects Arrested
November 6 at 8:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding suspicious male subjects. Officers arrived and during the investigation determined one of the subjects had multiple warrants for his arrest. The second subject was on parole and during the investigation lied about his identity. He was arrested for parole violation and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
November 6 at 12:15 a.m., several callers reported hearing multiple shots in the 1800 block of S. Peck. Officers arrived and conducted an area search for a male suspect. No one was struck by the gunshots. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 7 at 12:51 a.m., a witness in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male adult approach a business and throw a rock through a front window. The male entered the business and left shortly after. Officers conducted an area search for the suspect but he was not located. The loss was loose change from the register. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 7 at 1:09 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Monterey and Huntington when he saw a traffic accident that had just occurred. No injuries reported. The driver at fault had no valid license and was issued a citation.
Fire
November 7 at 5:37 p.m., a structure fire was reported in the 600 block of E. Colorado. Officers arrived and evacuated a male subject. They were unable to get inside to try and extinguish the fire due to the smoke being too thick. Officers blocked off the surrounding streets to allow the Monrovia Fire Department to move in.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 1:31 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and observed a subject in a park after hours. The officer contacted the subject and during the investigation discovered the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested, cited and released on the scene.
Overdose
November 9 at 1:45 a.m., while on patrol officers noticed shoes protruding out of bushes behind a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. During an investigation officers discovered a male subject displaying symptoms of an overdose. The officers delivered four doses of Narcan and he began breathing better. Paramedics responded and transported him to a local hospital.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 9 at 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Eighth and Duarte. A vehicle pulled out onto Duarte and didn't see the other vehicle approaching. The driver at fault was unlicensed. She was issued a citation and her vehicle was stored.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 8:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Olive for a welfare check. An elderly female's daughter had moved all her belongings into the location without permission. Officers arrived and a computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 1:43 p.m., a caller reported a female in the 100 block of N. Garfield had a warrant for her arrest. Officers responded to the location and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed there was a warrant for her arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken to the Monrovia Police Department.
Trespassing / Possession of Stolen Property – Suspects Arrested
November 9 at 11:49 p.m., a security guard in the 200 block of W. Evergreen reported subjects in a vacant home. Officers arrived to the location and contacted several subjects who were not authorized to be there. During the investigation it was discovered that one of the subjects was on active parole and another was in possession of stolen property and drugs. Both subjects were arrested without incident.
Commercial Burglary
November 7 at 12:51 a.m., a witness in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male adult approach a business and throw a rock through a front window. The male entered the business and left shortly after. Officers conducted an area search for the suspect but he was not located. The loss was loose change from the register. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 7 at 1:09 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Monterey and Huntington when he saw a traffic accident that had just occurred. No injuries reported. The driver at fault had no valid license and was issued a citation.
Fire
November 7 at 5:37 p.m., a structure fire was reported in the 600 block of E. Colorado. Officers arrived and evacuated a male subject. They were unable to get inside to try and extinguish the fire due to the smoke being too thick. Officers blocked off the surrounding streets to allow the Monrovia Fire Department to move in.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 1:31 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and observed a subject in a park after hours. The officer contacted the subject and during the investigation discovered the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested, cited and released on the scene.
Overdose
November 9 at 1:45 a.m., while on patrol officers noticed shoes protruding out of bushes behind a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. During an investigation officers discovered a male subject displaying symptoms of an overdose. The officers delivered four doses of Narcan and he began breathing better. Paramedics responded and transported him to a local hospital.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 9 at 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Eighth and Duarte. A vehicle pulled out onto Duarte and didn't see the other vehicle approaching. The driver at fault was unlicensed. She was issued a citation and her vehicle was stored.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 8:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Olive for a welfare check. An elderly female's daughter had moved all her belongings into the location without permission. Officers arrived and a computer check revealed she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken to the Monrovia Police Department.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 1:43 p.m., a caller reported a female in the 100 block of N. Garfield had a warrant for her arrest. Officers responded to the location and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed there was a warrant for her arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken to the Monrovia Police Department.
Trespassing / Possession of Stolen Property – Suspects Arrested
November 9 at 11:49 p.m., a security guard in the 200 block of W. Evergreen reported subjects in a vacant home. Officers arrived to the location and contacted several subjects who were not authorized to be there. During the investigation it was discovered that one of the subjects was on active parole and another was in possession of stolen property and drugs. Both subjects were arrested without incident.
No comments:
Post a Comment