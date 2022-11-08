Bucky is Everybody's Best Buddy

Bucky is a three-year old Siberian Husky who is ready to be your best buddy. His happy grin can’t help but make people smile, and he basks in all the attention he draws from everyone around.
It is said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. The way to Bucky’s heart is through butt scratches. It’s his favorite thing in the world! He is very content to be the recipient of all the scritches and scratches that you can manage. Of course, he’s also a fan of treats, so don’t forget about those!
Buddy recently got to be an office dog for one of our staff members, and he had a great time! He really enjoyed looking out the window and watching people walk down the sidewalk. He also enjoyed greeting everyone who walked down the hall in front of the office. Bucky probably has a future career in hospitality!
If you’re looking for an extrovert who is ready for any party, Bucky’s your guy.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
