News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Bond Measure MM Well Ahead in Voting

Although the vote has not been certified, Monrovia School District Measure MM is currently well ahead in the voting. The measure authorizes a $75 million bond for school maintenance and improvements. Voting results: t.ly/Hxam

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)