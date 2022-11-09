News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
School Bond Measure MM Well Ahead in Voting
Although the vote has not been certified, Monrovia School District Measure MM is currently well ahead in the voting. The measure authorizes a $75 million bond for school maintenance and improvements. Voting results:
t.ly/Hxam
Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/09/2022
