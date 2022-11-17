LAST Monrovia Coronavirus Count

This will be the last Coronavirus report unless the infection rate or death rate really picks up. If you'd like to continue following it, click on the link below to the LA Department of Public Health and bookmark it.
Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 12 p.m., 11/16/2022. Changes since 11/13/2022. (This represents 3 days rather than just one week.)
City of Monrovia: 10,794 cases (up 12), 110 deaths (unchanged)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 1,149 cases (up 5), 5 deaths (unchanged)
- Brad Haugaard
