Compete for Prizes During 'Chalksgiving'

Register today here to pick up a free chalk kit including a 30-piece box of chalk, then have fun on Thanksgiving weekend creating art with family and friends with the theme, "What We're Thankful For."
Submit photos of your artwork (one with the art alone and one with those who created it) by midnight on November 27 to christine@monroviafinearts.org.
Compete for prizes: $50 restaurant gift cards.
For more information email christine@monroviafinearts.org.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment