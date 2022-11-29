Monrovia Students Selected for Academic Honors in Program for Underrepresented Students

Seven Monrovia High School students were selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. The following students earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA) and/or the National Indigenous Award (NIA):
- America Ramos: NHRA
- Brendan Reyes: NHRA, NIA
- Charlie Gallardo: NHRA
- Christian Morales: NHRA
- Elijah Leiva: NHRA
- Sean Cao: NHRA
- Sophia Childers: NHRA
The College Board's recognition programs award academic honors to underrepresented students.
"It was an honor to receive the National Hispanic Recognition Award. I applied for the program in my Junior year and was so excited to see my acceptance," said MHS Senior Sean Cao.
Students who take eligible administrations of the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, or AP Exams are eligible for awards.
They must also identify as African American/Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Indigenous, or attend high school in a rural area or small town. Students can include this academic honor in their college and scholarship applications.
"My family was proud of me being able to achieve this honor and what it represents for our whole Mexican American household," said Cao. "This is something I will definitely add to enhance my college resume."
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
