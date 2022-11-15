Senior Dog Sugar Is Generous With Her Affection

November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month, and this amazing five-year-old “senior” is hoping to find her forever home today! Sugar is the sweetest name possible, and it perfectly matches this friendly girl’s loving personality. She is generous with her affection- she leans right into you for affection and gives out lots and lots of kisses.
Sugar recently was at an event with our mobile team and she was hands-down the star of the day. She became the official greeter who would walk right over to everyone to introduce herself. She is also as smart as she is sweet and happily showed off her repertoire of tricks; sit, down, crawl and shake!
If you’re looking for a wonderful dog who will dole out kisses like they’re candy, Sugar is the girl for you!
Sugar is eligible for our Seniors for Seniors program, so her adoption fee is waived for any adopter over the age of sixty.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
