Library Storytime at Rotary Park Nov. 12


The Library will hold a special Storytime for children at  Rotary Park (401 S. California Ave.) on Saturday, November 12, at 10 a.m.  With city naturalists, there will be stories, music, dancing, singing and learning.

- Brad Haugaard 

