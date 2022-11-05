News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Library Storytime at Rotary Park Nov. 12
The Library will hold a special Storytime for children at Rotary Park (401 S. California Ave.) on Saturday, November 12, at 10 a.m. With city naturalists, there will be stories, music, dancing, singing and learning.
- Brad Haugaard
11/05/2022
