School District Posts Easy Form to Say 'Thanks' to District Personnel
If there's someone - or several someones - in the Monrovia Unified School District whom you really appreciate, the district has made it simple to express your gratitude with this four-question form: t.ly/Ltmm
"We will ensure that your message of thanks gets sent to the person you listed. Feel free to complete it for as many people as you'd like."
The form will remain online through the end of the year.
