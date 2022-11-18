News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

An Easier Way to Report Traffic Problems

If you want to report a traffic problem in your neighborhood, the city now has an online application form to submit your concern to the Public Works staff for review. Here it is: t.ly/TikF

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)