Low Water Landscaping Workshop Saturday

Grow Monrovia is inviting the public to participate in a working workshop to complete the transformation of 20,000 square feet of the Maryknoll Sisters property at 300 Norumbega Drive from a thirsty lawn to a meadow full of low water use plants. The workshop will be held this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
"In this workshop you will learn the benefits of native plants, how to use them in your landscape and you will help plant over 600 native plants to complete the meadow project." t.ly/atmN
Following the workshop there will be a native plant sale at the Monrovia Historic Museum at 742 E. Lemon.
- Brad Haugaard
