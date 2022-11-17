Monrovia Police: Arrested With 30 Different Credit Cards; Suspect Punches Victim But Doesn't Get Wallet; Woman Punches Her Date; Passed Out in Restaurant Drive-Through; Woman Steals Uber Sign; And Lots More...

Grand Theft
October 6 at 4:45 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S. Canyon reported someone had stolen his catalytic converter from his work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 10 at 6:51 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Hacienda. The victim said he parked his truck in front of his house the previous night. When he went outside the following morning it was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 10 at 9:06 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1800 block of S. Mountain reported that their building and two company vehicles were burglarized some time overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Fraud
November 10 at 12:10 p.m., an auto dealership in the 700 block of E. Central called to report that a subject had purchased a vehicle with a cashier's check earlier this week. When the dealership attempted to cash the check they discovered it was fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 3:45 p.m., an employee of the City of Monrovia called to report that a subject had just thrown a rock through the window of the vehicle he was seated in, attempted entry into the vehicle, and then brandished another rock at him. Officers quickly arrived and detained the subject, who was positively identified by the victim. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 10:43 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle run a red signal at the intersection of Myrtle and Colorado. The driver was stopped and a DUI investigation ensued. The driver was suspected of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 11:18 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and detained two subjects in the park after hours. One subject was on parole and had 30 different credit cards from different people in his possession. He was arrested, cited and later released.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 2:03 a.m., a caller reported a disturbance call. Officers arrived and detained two subjects. One of the subjects was wanted for Grand Larceny with full extradition. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Drugs – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 400 block of W. Huntington Dr. regarding a subject stealing. The suspect left the store but was located nearby by responding officers and positively identified by the witness. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released in the field.
Battery
November 11 at 8:08 p.m., a battery was reported in a shopping center in the 100 block of W. Foothill. An unknown juvenile suspect and the alleged adult victim got into a verbal altercation which escalated to the juvenile slapping the adult. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Robbery
November 11 at 8:31 p.m., while on-scene at a retail store, in the 500 block of W. Huntington, for a prior call, an officer was approached by a victim regarding an attempted robbery. The victim was in the shopping center's courtyard when an unknown suspect approached him and demanded his wallet. The victim refused. The suspect punched the victim in the head, and then fled without stealing his wallet. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 3:59 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Magnolia and Cherry when she saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. She conducted a traffic stop on the subject. A search revealed the subject was in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. The subject was arrested, cited, and released in the field.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 3:21 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called to report a subject was on the property with his pants down. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject had a no-bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 10:03 p.m., a caller near Royal Oaks and Buena Vista reported someone had crashed into their property wall and then fled on foot. Officers arrived and detained a subject nearby with the keys to the crashed vehicle in his pocket. The driver smelled of alcohol and a DUI investigation ensued. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 11:23 p.m., a caller reported an intoxicated person was getting out of their Uber ride and urinating on his car. Officers arrived and located a male subject who was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 1:13 a.m., the victim in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported his date was assaulting him and he was trying to get away from her. Officers arrived and located both parties. Officers determined the female was the aggressor. Officers reviewed surveillance video and saw her punching her date as he was trying to escape into a bar. The male made a private persons arrest and the female was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Residential Burglary
November 13 at 2:01 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of Genoa. The caller reported their attached garage was broken into and items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 2:07 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a vehicle drove on a grassy knoll in the middle of a parking lot. Officers arrived and found a vehicle centered on top of a planter. Inside the vehicle they found a female passed out behind the wheel. The driver was awakened and escorted out of the vehicle where a DUI investigation ensued. The driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Arson
November 13 at 5:28 a.m., a caller near Foothill and Mayflower reported two couches that were left on the street, were on fire. MPD and MFD responded and put out the fire. Per MFD, the fire was deemed an arson. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
November 13 at 7:58 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Concord called to report that her husband, who has dementia, was standing in the middle of the street, and would not move. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a local hospital.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 13 at 9:57 a.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Myrtle and Foothill. Officers and paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
November 13 at 3:17 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Ivy called to report his roommate wanted to kill herself. Officers arrived and spoke with the roommate. It was determined she was a danger to herself, and she was transported to a local hospital.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 1:56 a.m., a witness reported a driver was passed out behind the wheel in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the driver passed out. Officers conducted a DUI investigation. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
November 14 at 10:21 a.m., the victim called from a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain to report his truck had been broken into. He parked in front of the location and went inside. The vehicle was locked and the windows were rolled up. When he came back out he saw the door was ajar and the lock was damaged. When looking through the vehicle he saw numerous tools missing. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 10:41 a.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 500 block of W. Olive. Officers responded and a female was outside with a male subject being detained. The female subject was found inside the home opening drawers and doors to the cupboards. The resident came home and detained the female who claimed she lived there. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
November 14 at 4:57 p.m., an employee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called stating two females came into the store with handbags. They loaded the handbags with merchandise and left without paying. The females got into a vehicle and left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 5:30 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of Sherman called stating he dropped a passenger off at the location and when exiting, she took his UBER sign. The victim grabbed onto the item and they struggled with it. The victim felt he was in danger and let go. The suspect took the item and ran west on Cherry. Officers located her through the description given and a field show-up was done with a positive ID. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
November 14 at 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 800 block of W. Colorado Blvd regarding three male subjects checking door handles. Officers contacted the reporting party that pointed out the vehicle the subjects arrived in. A check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was stolen from Moreno Valley. The suspects walked into a school basketball game before officers arrived. As officers were talking with the witness, they saw the suspects enter an Uber vehicle and drive south on Madison. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. As the vehicle was coming to a stop, the suspects threw the key to the stolen vehicle out the window. Two male suspects were arrested and taken into custody. A male juvenile was released to a parent.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 7:38 a.m., while on patrol officers in the area of Myrtle and Andre, they saw a vehicle code violation. They conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The officer could see the driver had a gun inside a fanny pack across his chest. The driver and the passenger were removed from the vehicle and the gun was secured without incident. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
November 15 at 3:45 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a retail store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that a male subject came into the store the day prior and stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offense / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 7:21 p.m., a female motorist called and said she was being followed by a male subject in another vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Colorado. Officers arrived and conducted a traffic stop. A computer search of the driver revealed felony warrants. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded ghost handgun. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shots Fired / Suspicious Circumstances – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 3:28 a.m., a resident reported hearing shots fired in the 400 block of Montana. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anything. Minutes later, a resident called and said they saw bullet holes in the front door of a residence in the 1400 block of Alta Vista. The door was wide open with the lights on. As officers approached the front door, they saw the door had been forced open and bullet shells were laying on the ground inside. A handgun was found in the bushes near the front door. A subject was arrested in connection with the incident. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 16 at 9:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 400 Norumbega on a report of an injury traffic accident. Two men were working on a vehicle. One of them turned the vehicle on and it popped out of gear and rolled backwards into the other man standing directly behind the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
November 16 at 9:58 a.m., a victim from the 600 block of Gladys reported his motorcycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 10:10 a.m., a witness reported a male with no shirt was sitting near the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Huntington and appeared to have drug paraphernalia around him. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. He had drug paraphernalia around him. He arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 16 at 10:45 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington said a subject came in and rented equipment and never returned it. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
November 16 at 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a medical call in the 100 block of N. Ivy regarding an unresponsive male adult. The subject has a history of drug use and was jumping over fences before officers arrived. He was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
