Possible Mudflows in North Monrovia; Sandbags Available

With the National Weather Service forecasting thunderstorms through Wednesday morning, L.A. County Department of Public Works issued a Phase 2 Debris and Mudflow Potential Forecast for the neighborhood of Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive. This means moderate debris and mudflows are possible. LA County Department of Public Works and the Monrovia Public Works Department will respond to any mud and debris flow.\
A limited number of prefilled gravel bags are available at the Monrovia Public Works Yard (600 Mountain Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016). Gravel is also available at Recreation Park (847 E Olive Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016). Gravel at Recreation Park is self-serve. The city will provide bags and gravel; residents must bring their own shovels, gloves, and eye protection. For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 932-5575.

