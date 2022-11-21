Sapphire - A Plug-and-Play Dog

Sapphire is celebrating Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month by reminding us how great “older” pets can be! Six-year-old Sapphire knows some tricks, appears to be housebroken and is quite content to amuse herself with a chew toy that is not a shoe. She walks very well on leash; she’s a plug-and-play dog!
This sweet senior can be a little shy with new people, but given a bit of time and space, she will investigate and decide that everything is OK. Once she has assessed the situation, Sapphire will lean into you and put her head in your arms for pets.
Sapphire also loves toys- tennis balls are high on her list and she loves a good squeaker. Sapphire really is a gem!
Like all senior pets, Sapphire is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program, which means her adoption is free for any human over sixty.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
