Last Surviving Monrovia VFW Veteran to Have Served in World War II Has Died

A letter by Robert Parry in remembrance of Norman Ross.
"I learned this morning that Norman Ross passed away recently. Norman was, notably, the last surviving World War II vet in the Monrovia VFW. He was in his 90s and (until I lost touch with him a couple of years ago, at least) still driving and enjoying libations at the post regularly.
"Norm was black and had lived in Monrovia for at least 50 years. He told me of the era -- in my life time -- when the city pool was segregated and he could only swim one day a week. This also means, of course, he served in the Navy when it was very segregated. Norm loathed false complaints of racism almost as much as actual racism.
He was a character who will be missed."
Robert Parry
