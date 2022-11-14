A Moment in Monrovia History: Pacific Electric Car Comes to Monrovia in 1903

First Pacific Electric Car into Monrovia. March 1, 1903 marked the beginning of service by the Pacific Electric Railway to Monrovia and this is the first car. In 1907 service was extended to Duarte, Azusa and Glendora and the completion of the PE Depot in Monrovia. At first, as shown here, there was only a single track, double track came later. The track crossing the PE tract as shown here was that of the Myrtle Ave Street Railway, the 'horse car' line of the early days. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
No comments:
Post a Comment