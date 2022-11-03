News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Traffic Accidents; Drug Overdose; Shoplifting, Burglaries, Etc.
Commercial Burglary
October 27 at 4:07 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the front doors had been forced open. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 27 at 7:21 a.m., the victim called stating there were two vehicles in the 100 block of W. Pomona that had the catalytic converters stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Accident
October 27 at 12:28 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reports in the 900 W. Foothill. Officers arrived and determined a party involved had to be transported to the hospital.
Injury Traffic Accident
October 27 at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to the area of Central and Magnolia regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian complained of pain and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Residential Burglary
October 27 at 4:11 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 800 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and determined the point of entry. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 28 at 1:32 a.m., an alarm activation was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and found the front door of a business was open. Officers entered the location and determined the cash register had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 28 at 8:26 a.m., an officer responded to a report that the traffic signals at the intersection of Huntington and California were not functioning properly. As the officer arrived they saw a vehicle failed to stop and collide with another vehicle. One of the involved parties complained of pain. A citation was issued to the party at fault.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 7:19 p.m., a caller reported a fight in progress in the 300 block of S. California. Officers arrived and determined no fight had occurred, but an involved subject was extremely intoxicated. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period. Once in the jail, MFD was called due to the subject's intoxication. MFD transported the subject to the hospital for treatment.
Traffic Collison
October 28 at 9:07 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of E. Lime. Officers arrived and determined a vehicle conducted an unsafe turning movement and collided into a vehicle. One of driver’s was transported to the hospital due to complaint of pain.
Death Report
October 29 at 2:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Alamitas regarding a caller that found a family member unconscious and not breathing. MPD and MFD responded and applied life saving measures, but unfortunately she passed away. No foul play was suspected and natural causes was possibly the cause of death. The deceased was later taken to a local mortuary.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 29 at 10:43 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 300 block of N. Grand between a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist had abrasions and was transported to a local hospital.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 7:08 p.m., a domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and determined a female subject caused injury to her child's father over an argument. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting Report
October 29 at 9:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a female subject who stole items from a store and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
October 30 at 2:34 a.m., a battery was reported in the 200 block of W. Colorado. Officers arrived and determined a male subject assaulted two people. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
October 30 at 6:35 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm in the 2600 block of Peck. Officers arrived and confirmed a burglary did occur. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 30 at 6:52 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Foothill and Canyon. One party complained of pain, but refused treatment. There was conflicting witness statements at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 31 at 7:40 am, a resident in the 300 block of Linwood reported their catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Stalking
October 31 at 2:13 pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Bonita regarding a victim reporting that a female he had a restraining order against, violated the order. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
October 31 at 6:57 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Lemon. The drivers complained of pain. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 3:02 a.m., officers made contact with two subjects for loitering in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle after hours. A computer check revealed warrants for both subjects. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 1 at 10:14 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The victim called to report property from his truck was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
November 1 at 3:58 p.m., officers were in the 100 block of E. Central when a subject walked up to them and stated he didn't want to live anymore and wanted to harm himself. He was detained and taken to a mental facility.
Commercial Burglary
November 2 at 5:14 a.m., an alarm activation was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and noticed the front glass window was broken. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
November 2 at 1:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Palm regarding a female at the location who had possibly overdosed. Officers responded and the female had a pulse but was not breathing. She was given Narcan and it revived her and started her breathing again. Paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
November 2 at 2:23 p.m., a battery was reported in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle. The owner of a business said a customer came in to pick up items that were left at the location. The customer became upset and hit the owner in the face. The suspect left the location before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 2 at 4:58 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called stating three suspects came to the location and took merchandise and left without paying. This investigation is continuing.
