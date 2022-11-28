A Moment in Monrovia History: At the Old Timers Luncheon at Woman's Club

Old Timers Luncheon May 16, 1931 At Woman's Club House. "Man at left with cap is Andrew Rider. In front row is W.N. Monroe. On his right is Mrs. C.F. Moore and on his left is Mrs. Laura Burr. Standing next to Mrs. Burr is "Aunt Chloe" Monroe, Mrs. F.M. Monroe, sister-in-law of W.N. Monroe. Directly behind and between Mr. Monroe and Mrs. Burr is Mr. C.F. Moore. Standing in front of the man beneath the Woman's Club Sign is Mrs. Sarah Armstrong. Beside "Aunt Chloe" is Mr. F.A. Bliss. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
