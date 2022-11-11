City's Budget 'Extremely Positive'; Giving City Manager a Raise; Working on Water System's Electrical System; Etc.

~ Receive a quarterly budget report showing the city is doing a $6.54 million better financially than expected. From the report: "The preliminary outlook for the City's General Fund for Fiscal Year 2021-22 is extremely positive. As City Council will recall, based on the Revised Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget, presented in May 2022, the General Fund was originally expected to close the year with a $2.87M surplus. However, due to a series of one-time revenues received during the year, a strong overall performance in many revenues, and savings in expenditure budgets, there is an estimated surplus of $6.54M for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. The majority of the positive variance to budget is due to strong revenues exceeding expectations and the collection of several one-time revenues during the year, making up $2.67M of the variance to budget. Additionally, savings in maintenance and operations expenditures contributed $0.99M to this positive ending position. Most savings in this category is due to staff's diligent management of departmental operating budgets (i.e., only spending what was necessary)." t.ly/SWPF
~ Consider bumping City Manager Dylan Feik's salary up by five percent, from $227,115 to $238,471. t.ly/-Rba
~ Consider hiring Mel Smith Electric to replace the electrical equipment that runs the city's water system. "The current electrical system has reached the end of its useful life, with at least one switchgear reaching such an advanced stage of decline that multiple electrical contractors have refused to service the equipment due to safety concerns." The contract is for $2,977,940 with a contingency amount up to $297,794. t.ly/-Ct2
~ Receive a report on the city's response to recommendations of its ad hoc Committee on Equity and Inclusion, formed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. The committee "did not find or identify any policies, practices or procedures which present barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion" but still made 48 recommendations. This is a report on the city's progress on those recommendations: t.ly/Vd4M
~ Consider updating the city's building code by adopting the 2022 edition of the California Building Code and the 2022 California Fire Code. t.ly/30Zc
- Brad Haugaard
