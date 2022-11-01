Rock Star Luna Loves Toys, People, and Scratches

If you’ve seen our Wiggle Waggle Wagon around town lately, it’s likely that you’ve also seen rockstar Luna. She has a cult-like following amongst our staff and volunteers who have all fallen in love with this sweetheart.
Here is just a sampling of their praise: “Luna is really great with people!” “She shows off her sit, shake, down & does auto sit for treats. She settles for long stretches, laying calmly & observing her surroundings.” “Super mellow and calm all day!” “She was surrounded by a middle school girl scout troop, and she loved the attention.” “What more wonderful things can I say about Luna?”
This seven-year-old pup is at the perfect age to be playful and adventurous, then chill out for a nice long nap. She LOVES toys, people and butt scratches. She’s also free for any adopter over 60 thanks to our seniors for seniors program!
Luna has been patiently waiting for her forever home- could that be yours?
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
