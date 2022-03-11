News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Toxic Waste Collection March 19


A free Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Drive-Through will be held Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the San Gabriel Valley Airport, 4233 North Santa Anita Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)