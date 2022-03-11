News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Toxic Waste Collection March 19
A free Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Drive-Through will be held Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the San Gabriel Valley Airport, 4233 North Santa Anita Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731.
- Brad Haugaard
3/11/2022
